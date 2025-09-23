Flooding expected as authorities prepare for strong hit

Super Typhoon Ragasa, currently in the northern South China Sea, is expected to move northwest quickly, potentially leading the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) to issue a No. 8 Typhoon Signal later today.

Authorities have raised the possibility of evacuations for low-lying areas if water levels reach “the first floor of the Red Market,” though authorities prefer to avoid mandatory evacuations.

The SMG issued a No. 1 Standby Signal at 3 p.m. yesterday, indicating a substantial likelihood of upgrading to a No. 3 Typhoon Signal early this morning and to a No. 8 Signal between afternoon and evening today.

The weather bureau has issued a warning regarding Ragasa, which is forecast to move quickly northwest over the coming days. Due to its size and the influence of the northeast monsoon, winds in Macau are expected to strengthen significantly later today.

The typhoon is projected to approach the Pearl River Estuary tomorrow morning, potentially passing within 100 kilometers of Macau. It will bring strong winds of force 12 or higher, heavy rain, and thunderstorms.

The authorities are alerting high-rise buildings to prepare for these severe wind conditions, as significant storm surges are also anticipated. The SMG has also indicated the possibility of issuing an orange or higher-level storm surge warning today. If these surges coincide with high tide, flooding similar to that experienced during Typhoons Hato and Mangkhut in 2017 and 2018 may occur tomorrow.

According to the National Meteorological Center (NMC), Ragasa is expected to make landfall with a minimum intensity classified as a severe typhoon, falling within force 14-16.

If Ragasa makes landfall near the Pearl River Estuary, its minimum intensity will match that of Mangkhut at force 14, producing sustained winds of 45 meters per second.

The same authority has noted that, regardless of Ragasa’s intensity at landfall, areas such as Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Zhongshan, Jiangmen, and Yangjiang in Guangdong, along with Hong Kong and Macau, will be located within the dangerous semicircle of its influence. Gusts are expected to be exceptionally strong, potentially reaching extreme levels, with tomorrow anticipated to be the most severely affected day.

The Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) also issued a Strong Wind Signal No. 3 last night. Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate rapidly later today, so a No. 8 Gale Signal is being considered between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m..

In a recent update, Macau authorities indicated that Ragasa may have become the strongest storm since Mangkhut. Assessments suggest that water levels could rise to approximately five meters, about two meters above street level, potentially reaching the first floor of the Red Market. This situation raises concerns of severe flooding similar to what was experienced during Hato and Mangkhut.

In a press conference yesterday morning, Chief Executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai stated, “The impact will be significant.” He emphasized that Macau will activate response measures similar to those implemented during Hato and Mangkhut. “It is expected that Macau will experience 100% typhoon conditions [tomorrow], potentially bringing severe storms and harsh weather,” he added.

Following yesterday morning’s meeting at the city’s Civil Protection Operations Center of the Unitary Police Service (SPU) to oversee preparations for Ragasa, the CE joined his five principal officials for a post-meeting press conference. During the briefing, Sam asserted that the Macau government had fully activated its emergency response mechanism, implementing comprehensive arrangements across three phases: pre-typhoon defenses, storm response, and post-storm recovery.

“Our goal is to maximize the protection of citizens’ and visitors’ lives and property while ensuring social stability and order,” Sam stated.

The government expressed confidence in handling the super typhoon and urged the public and all institutions to cooperate closely.

The CE emphasized that “all businesses, public institutions, administrative, legislative, judicial bodies, private enterprises, and community organizations should prepare disaster prevention measures in advance and encouraged everyone to stay informed through official channels.”

Sam also reminded the public not to succumb to complacency, warning, “Do not repeatedly claim Macau is a blessed land, as this can lead to complacency and carelessness.”

Residents in low-lying areas urged to evacuate

Among the preparedness measures implemented by the government, following lessons learned from Hato and Mangkhut, the Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, announced that 27 public car parks will close during the typhoon, urging private car parks to do the same. He also confirmed that all the border checkpoints will be closed throughout the typhoon period.

“Comprehensive communication will be maintained with mainland authorities and our counterparts in Hong Kong,” Wong said, adding that SMG anticipates issuing an orange storm surge warning during the typhoon, making evacuation operations likely.

He urged all members of the public, particularly those in low-lying areas, to fully cooperate with evacuation efforts.

“We do not wish to resort to mandatory evacuations lightly, as such measures ultimately restrict personal freedom,” he emphasized. “We aim to facilitate evacuations through persuasion and community assistance.”

Wong mentioned that, as seen in past incidents, the Judiciary Police’s (PJ) negotiation team may be deployed. While civil defense evacuation units possess the legal authority for compulsory measures, he preferred to avoid such actions unless absolutely necessary.

Additionally, Wong assured that authorities will ensure the regular operation of essential services—water, electricity, telecommunications, gas, and information dissemination. He also highlighted the importance of maintaining stable supplies of daily necessities for residents.

“During this typhoon, special attention will be given to online public sentiment,” he said, emphasizing the need to address rumors promptly.

“We aim to ensure transparent information and public stability, preventing the spread of misinformation seen during past typhoons,” Wong reaffirmed.

According to the same official, details of the evacuation plan will be announced at a press conference today.

Currently, 17 emergency shelters are being prepared, which can host up to 24,000 people together. This capacity includes local residents and travelers who may need shelter during an emergency, ensuring that everyone has a place to go for safety.

Suspension of casinos and classes

According to authorities, Macau’s emergency response measures include suspending casino operations when a No. 8 typhoon signal or higher is issued, with advance notice provided to ensure safety. The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Anton Tai, emphasized, “This decision primarily considers the safety of tourism-related personnel, employees, and visitors.”

“We also reiterate our call to employers: if staff are required to work during the typhoon, ensure adequate safety preparations are in place,” Tai said, urging employers to make appropriate arrangements for their employees, allowing them sufficient time to return to their workplaces safely after the storm.

Regarding schools, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) announced that all secondary schools, primary schools, kindergartens, and special education institutions will suspend classes for the entire day today and tomorrow. Higher education institutions will also implement full-day class suspensions.

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, O Lam, stated that class suspension and resumption arrangements will be made based on actual conditions under the current mechanism to facilitate parental planning.

“I wish to emphasize that even when we arrange for classes to resume, if parents deem it necessary based on their actual circumstances, they may temporarily choose not to send their children to school,” she said, adding, “Schools should exercise discretion in handling student attendance and examination arrangements in light of this super typhoon.”

Regarding public service operations, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, André Cheong, stated that civil servants may be instructed to stay home, and some services could be temporarily suspended. However, disaster relief functions will continue without interruption.

Zhuhai and Jiangmen will implement a “five suspensions” policy starting today, which includes suspending classes, work, production, transportation, and business operations. Meanwhile, Shenzhen has activated its emergency response mechanism, with plans to relocate and resettle approximately 400,000 residents from coastal and low-lying areas to ensure their safety during the impending storm.

Power outages planned for low-lying areas at a 1-meter water level

Regarding the power supply, Macau’s sole electricity supplier, CEM, has announced that it has implemented contingency measures, including installing floodgates in approximately 100 substations and deploying over 200 staff members for round-the-clock monitoring.

On the topic, the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raymond Tam, highlighted that the most severe flooding is expected in areas such as Rua do Visconde Paço de Arcos, Rua das Lorchas, and Rua do Almirante Sérgio in the Inner Harbour area.

“Our contingency plan includes considering preemptive power cuts in low-lying areas when floodwaters reach one meter or higher. This will allow for faster restoration of power after the storm,” Tam explained.

Tam also assured that “authorities will monitor flood levels in real time, notify affected residents in advance, and release information promptly,” emphasizing their commitment to keeping the community informed and safe during the emergency.

The Environmental Protection Bureau announced that five mobile power generators are on standby to ensure a swift response to potential power disruptions across the Macau-Taipa area.

Tam stated that previous tests indicated successful operation under the Macau Bridge’s No. 8 typhoon signal. However, Ragasa being classified as a super typhoon and the specific conditions affecting the bridge have led to the decision to keep it temporarily closed during this storm.

Meanwhile, authorities announced that during the typhoon, the Conde de São Januário Hospital Centre and the emergency station at Macao Union Hospital will operate as usual. Two hours before issuing a No. 8 Typhoon Signal, additional medical personnel—including internal medicine, surgery, and emergency medicine specialists—will be stationed at the emergency station.

Simultaneously, 63 specialist doctors and an emergency surgical team will be on standby at Macau Union Hospital.

