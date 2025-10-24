Brief

SMG launches new weather monitoring station on Lotus Bridge

- Friday, October 24, 2025 - 2 hours ago No Comments 1,170 Views

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau has installed a new weather monitoring station on Lotus Bridge, which will provide real-time data to enhance monitoring of the bridge and surrounding areas. Located at the bridge’s peak, the station features a 10-meter-high standard anemometer to measure wind direction and speed, ensuring safe passage and improving weather forecasting during adverse conditions. With this addition, Macau now has 17 meteorological stations.

Pin
Post Tags
Categories Macau