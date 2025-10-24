SMG launches new weather monitoring station on Lotus Bridge

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau has installed a new weather monitoring station on Lotus Bridge, which will provide real-time data to enhance monitoring of the bridge and surrounding areas. Located at the bridge’s peak, the station features a 10-meter-high standard anemometer to measure wind direction and speed, ensuring safe passage and improving weather forecasting during adverse conditions. With this addition, Macau now has 17 meteorological stations.

