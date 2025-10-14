Southeast Asian Food Carnival returns next week

The 25th Southeast Asian Food Carnival will take place from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26 around Rotunda de Carlos da Maia (Three Lamps), featuring 15 food stalls alongside nearby restaurants to showcase Southeast Asian cuisine and culture. Organizers said this year’s event aims to promote Macau’s multicultural tourism and dining scene through a focus on Southeast Asian specialties, complemented by cultural performances. To accommodate the festivities, the section of Rua da Restauração between Avenida do Almirante Lacerda and Rotunda de Carlos da Maia will be closed from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26.

