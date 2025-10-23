Suncity’s office properties set for judicial sale

Macau’s court records show that 16 office units belonging to Alvin Chau, the former junket operator, are now listed for judicial auction.

All properties are situated on the 12th floor of the Dynasty Plaza China Civil Plaza building.

These units, labeled A through P, reportedly served as the former headquarters of Chau’s Suncity Group.

The court’s judicial sale schedule clearly identifies the properties as part of a court-ordered liquidation.

The combined starting price for the sealed-bid sale is MOP116.7 million (approximately USD14.57 million).

Chau, 51, and eight other convicted individuals have been ordered to pay a sum of approximately HKD24.865 billion in government compensation for illegal gambling profits.

Chau was sentenced in July last year to 18 years in prison by the Court of Final Appeal, while the eight other offenders received prison terms ranging from nine to twelve and a half years. NS

Like this: Like Loading...