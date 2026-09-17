Governance Deland Leong takes over Sports Bureau as merger looms

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) president, Deland Leong, has been appointed acting head of the Sports Bureau (ID) under a Chief Executive’s dispatch, as the two bureaus and the Cultural Development Fund move towards a merger later this year.

An executive order from Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai has designated Leong to concurrently serve as acting president of the Sports Bureau on a temporary basis from Sunday, Sept. 20, to Oct. 31 this year, as multiple government departments press ahead with structural reorganizations.

Secretary for Administration and Justice Wong Sio Chak has said the three cultural and sports bodies are expected to complete their merger between October and November 2026, with several other reorganizations proceeding in an orderly manner in the second half of the year, including the restructuring of the Monetary Authority of Macau (AMCM), the merger of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) with the Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT) and the Consumer Council (CC), and the reorganization of the Government Headquarters Affairs Bureau (DSASG).

Notably, since the administrative regulation on the General System for the Establishment and Organizational Structure of Public Departments and Entities took effect, restructuring has been completed for the Secretariat of the Executive Council (SCE), the merger of the Legal Affairs Bureau (DSAJ) and the Printing Bureau (IO), and the Financial Services Bureau (DSF) and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) – five departments in total – streamlining four leadership positions, nine department-level posts, 22 division-level posts, three groups and two sections, with total staffing reduced by 213 positions.

The reorganization of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) and the Public Works Bureau (DSOP), as well as the merger of the Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSCCU) and the Cartography and Cadaster Bureau (DSCC), are to be completed before June 1. The total number of civil servants has fallen from 32,540 at the start of staffing controls in late April 2020 to 30,797 at present – a reduction of 1,743.

“Taking over as ID president at this time is intended to make the preparatory work ahead of the merger proceed more smoothly,” Leong said on the sidelines of her address to public broadcaster TDM’s radio program Wednesday morning. She reaffirmed that she would focus next on organizing and implementing merger-related work, stressing that existing cultural and sports activities would continue as normal.

“But what I can say is that the cultural and sports activities currently underway will all be maintained and continue as usual,” she said, adding that specific projects following the merger would only be announced in detail after the structural adjustments were completed.

She was quick, however, to reveal plans to better connect and integrate cultural and sporting activities, disclosing that a city cultural festival would be held during this year’s Grand Prix. She expressed hope that residents and visitors, while watching the races and drivers competing in Macau, could also experience the city’s historical and cultural charm, creating a new cultural-sports crossover experience.

“Macau will soon host the Grand Prix, and the existing activity plans for the Grand Prix remain unchanged,” she said.

On the current application status for the “Enjoy Stage” at the Outdoor Performance Venue in Cotai, Leong said several applications had been received, mostly concentrated in the second half of the year. As the weather during this year’s summer holidays was rather unstable, most of the projects received were scheduled for after the arrival of autumn, and were mainly group performances and singing-related activities. The tender for operation and management will close on Oct. 12, with further details to be announced in due course.

Over 350 e-cigarette cases prosecuted in first half of year

Wednesday’s radio program focused on the development directions for education, health care and culture under the government’s Third Five-Year Plan, featuring Leong alongside the director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), Kong Chi Meng, and the Health Bureau (SSM) deputy director, Tai Wa Hou. During the program, a listener raised concerns about e-cigarette control.

According to SSM, more than 50 cases of illegal e-cigarette use were prosecuted in the first half of this year, while over 300 cases involving the illegal import of e-cigarettes were also prosecuted. Tai pledged that the ban on possessing e-cigarettes, which takes effect on July 1 next year, means that “even holding an e-cigarette will not be allowed, let alone smoking one,” adding that enforcement would be particularly strict where minors are concerned.

“Particularly when it comes to minors smoking, we are absolutely opposed to it, and it is not permitted under the law,” the DSEDJ chief, Kong, was quoted as saying. He pledged that, on the education front, the bureau would continue teaching students about the dangers and harms of smoking through ethics and citizenship studies and health education, while also engaging parents through the “Parent Academy” to promote awareness of healthy habits conducive to students’ development.

AI consultation service to be piloted at health centers this year

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the program, the Health Bureau said an AI consultation service would be piloted at health centers this year, allowing patients to record symptoms through an AI dialogue system that automatically generates a medical record for doctors’ reference. The bureau will review the pilot before expanding it to hospitals and emergency departments.

Deputy director Tai said he believed “the new tool can shorten waiting times and improve residents’ overall medical experience,” adding that staff would assist elderly and digitally unfamiliar patients on-site.

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