Study finds Macau GP linked to cleaner air as residents change travel habits

The Macau Grand Prix (GP) may bring road closures and heavy traffic disruption, but a new study has found that the annual motorsport event is also associated with improved air quality, as residents cut back on travel to avoid congestion.

The research, conducted by three academics from the Faculty of Finance at City University of Macau, is titled “Impact of the Macau Grand Prix on air quality: A short-term behavioural adaptation.”

Min Gao, Liming Wu and Yonghong Zhou analyzed daily data from the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) during the GP period and adjacent weeks between 2014 and 2024. They found significant improvements in both the Air Quality Index and PM10 levels on race days.

“It is generally assumed that major motorsport events cause more pollution from heavier traffic due to the flow of vehicles and tourists. However, our analysis of a decade of air quality data around the fixed period of the Macau GP revealed evidence to the contrary,” the researchers said.

They attributed the improvement to short-term behavioral changes among residents, who adjust their transportation habits in response to the recurring and predictable event.

“Air pollution levels fell in Macau during the GP. We attribute this improvement to short-term behavioral adaptation among residents in response to the annual event,” the study says. “The recurring and predictable nature of the event leads residents to adjust their transportation habits to avoid possible congestion.”

During race days, authorities close dozens of roads, divert nearly 50 bus routes and impose parking restrictions along the circuit, making daily travel more difficult for residents.

These measures are linked to organizing the event, and authorities do not impose mandatory restrictions on residents’ activities. Still, the disruptions can increase travel costs and travel time, prompting many residents to change their mode of transportation or avoid trips altogether.

The researchers argue that existing literature has overlooked residents’ voluntary behavioral adaptation as a factor affecting air quality.

“Existing literature has neglected residents’ short-term behavioral adaptation as an intervening factor,” they said, stressing that “air quality in cities is closely linked to economic activity and daily human behavior.”

According to the study, previous research has focused mainly on air quality improvements caused by mandatory restrictions on human behavior.

However, the researchers note that changes in behavior can also stem from voluntary public adaptation rather than formal government regulations.

“Long-standing social habits can create informal rules that guide behavior, even in the absence of formal laws,” they said. “Recurring events can also, by themselves, reshape public behavior. Residents may make short-term behavioral adaptations, such as changes in their transportation habits, and these changes in turn affect air pollution.”

While large-scale events can worsen air quality, the Macau GP appears to produce the opposite effect, with the study attributing the improvement to both government-imposed traffic measures and residents’ voluntary changes in travel behavior.

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