UTM expands programs at Hengqin campus

At the unveiling ceremony of the “One Exam, Multiple Certificates” test site at Macao University of Tourism (UTM) on Wednesday, vice rector Loi Kim Ieng said the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town is currently operating overall in a stable and orderly manner and will focus in the future on developing interdisciplinary programs such as technology-empowered tourism and wellness and health care.

Loi, speaking to the media on the sidelines, said, “Since the new campus opened, UTM has arranged university leaders and department heads to be stationed on site every week to follow up, ensuring the smooth progress of various teaching matters, and campus operations have been improving.”

It was acknowledged that the opening of a new campus is a brand-new large-scale project, and adaptation issues in the initial period are unavoidable, making zero defects difficult to achieve.

In response, Loi said a dedicated working group has been set up together with relevant Hengqin and Macau government departments, establishing a regular communication mechanism to promptly collect opinions and suggestions from faculty and students and follow up on improvements regarding matters such as shuttle bus frequencies and stops and student dormitory facilities.

As for expanding programs, she said internationalization is a core development strength of UTM. “Bringing in international faculty and student resources has been listed as a key task for the new campus.”

She continued, “Recently, meetings have been held successively with presidents or rectors and representatives of universities from various countries, including Mozambique and Spain, to introduce the campus teaching environment. The two sides will further study opportunities for course cooperation and actively promote deeper exchanges and cooperation in education and other fields.”

In terms of academic operations, Loi said that courses at the new campus currently cover master’s and doctoral programs, with about 200 postgraduate students enrolled this academic year.

International students may choose, according to personal preference, to live in dormitories at the Hengqin campus or the Macau campus; courses adopt a dual-track teaching model across the two campuses, allowing students to experience different cultural atmospheres and learning and living environments.

In Loi’s speech during the ceremony, she described “One Exam, Multiple Certificates” as a distinctive vocational skills talent evaluation model in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

“Today, with the test site established at UTM, local students and practitioners can participate in mutually recognized skill evaluation in the GBA without leaving Macau,” she said.

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