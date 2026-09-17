Gov’t to expand job support for young residents

Macau will expand employment support for young residents and refine its job-matching services, with the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) reporting progress on several initiatives this year.

The measures were discussed recently at the sixth meeting of the Employment Promotion Coordination Working Group chaired by Secretary for Economy and Finance Dora Ng.

During the meeting, DSAL said it had organized about 50 youth employment seminars and more than 10 internship programs with mainland organizations in the first eight months of the year. The initiatives aim to help young people plan their careers and improve their employment prospects.

The bureau said it will strengthen coordination with other government departments to provide more targeted employment information and job-matching services for recent graduates. It also plans to hold career and industry seminars at secondary schools and work with youth organizations to reach job-seeking residents.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance, DSAL said it has adjusted its job-matching activities since August, including targeted recruitment sessions with hospitality and catering companies based on labor demand.

The bureau will also step up follow-up support for registered job seekers through career guidance and referrals, it said.

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