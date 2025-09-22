Super Typhoon Ragasa nears Macau, with threat of Hato-like flooding

Typhoon Ragasa, which rapidly intensified to become the strongest typhoon in the northwest Pacific this year in just 30 hours, is forecast to strengthen further by tomorrow. The storm may pass within 100 kilometers of Macau early to mid-morning on Wednesday, potentially causing storm surge flooding comparable to Typhoons Hato and Mangkhut if it coincides with high tide.

Ragasa, the 18th typhoon of the year, intensified and accelerated yesterday morning, evolving into a super typhoon with extensive circulation, strong winds, and low central pressure.

It is expected to bring significant storm surges, leading to a rise in sea levels that may cause flooding in certain areas.

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) reported that as of 6:30 p.m. yesterday, Ragasa is expected to approach the Pearl River Estuary closely between early times and morning on Wednesday, potentially passing within 100 kilometers of Macau.

“Winds may reach force 12 or above for an extended period of time, accompanied by persistent heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty wind. Residents reside in high floors should be prepared for severe impacts from hurricane force winds or above, the SMG said.

Macau’s weather station announced that the typhoon is expected to reach the northern part of the South China Sea this afternoon, leading to the issuance of a Typhoon Signal No.1.

A higher signal may be required within a short period tomorrow, the SMG stated, highlighting the risk of storm surge flooding similar to that experienced during Typhoons Hato and Mangkhut during the day on Wednesday.

As stated on its website, “Should this coincide with the astronomical high tide, storm surge flooding comparable to that experienced during Hato [in 2017] and Mangkhut [in 2018] may occur.”

With favorable upper-level outflow and weak vertical wind shear, Hong Kong’s observatory anticipates that Ragasa will continue to intensify, issuing a No. 1 Standby Signal around noon today.

As its center is projected to bypass the Philippines and Taiwan, it may maintain its “super typhoon” status, with sustained wind speeds of 185 kilometers per hour or more, without being weakened by land. These intense winds pose a significant threat to Hong Kong, despite forecast models indicating varying distances between the typhoon and the city as it passes to the south.

Multiple entities make

advance preparations

As Ragasa, comparable in intensity to Hato and Mangkhut, approaches, Macau authorities have urged members of the public to stockpile adequate drinking water, essential daily supplies, canned goods, dry rations, and other nonperishable food items in advance.

They also advised preparing common medications, first-aid kits, flashlights, power banks, radios, and other supplies to address potential water and power outages.

The Macau Unitary Police Service and Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau emphasized in their separate statements: “Residents should take this seriously and immediately implement preventive measures.”

The authorities further urged residents to reinforce wind and waterproofing facilities, inspect and secure doors, windows, scaffolding, billboards, and other structures vulnerable to strong winds, and promptly clear outdoor items prone to falling, such as flower pots and debris.

Additionally, businesses and residents in low-lying areas and underground premises were reminded to prepare flood barriers, sandbags, and other flood prevention supplies to ensure readiness for potential flooding.

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) emphasized that supplies of vegetables, meat, and other essential items at wholesale markets and public traditional markets remain ample to meet residents’ basic needs for fresh food purchases ahead of the typhoon.

As of 10 a.m. yesterday, Macau had received 223 tons of vegetables, six tons of fruit, 388,000 eggs, and 420 live pigs. Additional fresh food shipments arrived in the afternoon, and today’s supply of key fresh food items – including vegetables, fruits, meat, poultry, and eggs – is expected to increase by 50% or more.

Meanwhile, to align with nearby regions’ storm preparedness plans and ensure maritime passenger safety, some Outer Harbour-Shekou (Macau-Shenzhen) sailings were suspended yesterday, with all services halted starting today.

All ferry services to and from Fuyong and Zhongshan have also been suspended since yesterday and will remain so until further notice. The Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) announced that if Ragasa’s path moves closer to the Pearl River Estuary, shipping companies may suspend or adjust other sea routes.

Air Macau has announced that for all flights to and from Macau from tomorrow through Thursday, passengers may change their flight dates or request a refund free of charge, with no related fees applied.

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) reminds residents and visitors that when Macau issues a Typhoon Signal No. 8 and a Yellow or higher Storm Surge Warning, special measures will be implemented for Macau’s land-based public transport services, public parking lots, and spaces, as well as for Macau vehicles traveling north and the bureau’s public services.

Specifically, vehicles that have booked “Macau Vehicles Northbound” clearance but do not proceed with clearance will not be considered no-shows and will not count toward the monthly booked usage quota.

The bureau also urges management companies of private parking lots in low-lying areas to prepare in advance and utilize flood prevention facilities to ensure the safety of personnel and property. The public is advised to avoid parking vehicles in basement-level parking lots during the passage of Ragasa.

Macau authorities have urged residents to fully reinforce wind and waterproofing facilities, inspect and secure doors, windows, scaffolding, billboards, and other structures that could be damaged by strong winds. They also advised promptly clearing and securing outdoor items, such as flower pots and clutter, that could become projectiles. Notably, festive decorations and large installations set up for the Mid-Autumn Festival have been temporarily dismantled.

In preparation for Ragasa, the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has also announced arrangements for dismantling equipment related to the 33rd Macau International Fireworks Display Contest and the “Fireworks Carnival.”

Guangdong braces for torrential rain

The National Meteorological Center forecasts that Ragasa will continue moving northwestward at 15 to 20 kilometers per hour while further intensifying.

Maximum winds near its center are expected to reach Category 16, with a radius of 300 to 350 kilometers for Category 7 winds, 150 to 180 kilometers for Category 10 winds, and 80 to 120 kilometers for Category 12 winds.

Today, Ragasa is set to pass through the Bashi Channel and enter the northeastern South China Sea early tomorrow morning, heading toward the Guangdong coast and making landfall along the coast from Shanwei, Guangdong, to Wenchang, Hainan, between early Wednesday morning and Wednesday afternoon.

At landfall, it is expected to be a severe typhoon or super typhoon, with winds reaching force 14 to 16. After crossing the Leizhou Peninsula into the Gulf of Tonkin, it will gradually weaken in intensity.

It is forecasted that starting tomorrow, regions in Guangdong, Guangxi, and nearby areas will experience heavy to torrential rain, with some coastal areas in Guangdong possibly receiving over 350 millimeters of rainfall.

Like this: Like Loading...