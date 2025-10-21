Temperatures to drop under Typhoon Signal No. 3

Local temperatures are expected to drop as the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) raised the No. 3 tropical cyclone signal at 7 p.m. yesterday due to Severe Tropical Storm Fengshen.

The warning will remain in effect, with strong winds and heavy rain forecast for today and tomorrow.

According to SMG, Fengshen is generating northerly winds with gusts reaching Force 6 to 7, bringing cooler conditions to the region. Temperatures will fall to between 18 degrees Celcius and 22 degrees today, coupled with cloudy skies and intermittent rain. Similar weather is expected tomorrow, with rain easing but winds remaining strong.

“Storm surge impacts are expected to be minor,” noted SMG meteorologists. “However, due to the influence of the astronomical spring tide, minor flooding is expected in low-lying areas of the Inner Harbour during high tide periods tonight and tomorrow evening.”

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Observatory reports that Fengshen has intensified and is nearing Guangdong’s coast. The typhoon is predicted to remain about 400 kilometers south of Hong Kong, keeping Signal No. 3 in effect at least until 6 p.m. today.

Residents are urged to avoid the shoreline due to rough seas and warnings of swells. Cooler temperatures of around 19 degrees are expected in urban areas tonight. NS

