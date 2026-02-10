Trial smoke-free zones in NAPE begin Thursday

As authorities continue to test anti-tobacco measures, the pilot no-smoking zone around Dr. Carlos d’Assumpção Park has been confirmed by the Health Bureau (SSM) to commence Thursday, Feb. 12.

During the trial, violators will receive only warnings, with no fines imposed.

Targeting outdoor smoking while walking, the zone covers surrounding streets and open spaces near Dr. Carlos d’Assumpção Park in central Macau.

The SAR government initiative aligns with the “Healthy Macao Blueprint,” which deploys legislation, enforcement, public education, awareness drives, and quit-smoking support to slash tobacco prevalence.

Last Friday, Feb. 6, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) completed the installation of signage and demarcation around the area in NAPE, installing “no-smoking zone” markers alongside designated smoking areas.

According to the announcement, teams from SSM will patrol the area starting Thursday. SSM states, “If tobacco use is detected outside the designated smoking area, the smoker in question will receive a warning; no fines will be applied during the trial period.”

In the announcement, SSM also reiterated its call for smokers to quit for their health and their families’ health. It reminded residents, “Smokers wishing to quit can be referred by health centers or Conde de São Januário Hospital.” Alternatively, smoking cessation appointments can be made through the Macao One Account app. NS

