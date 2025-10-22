TUI president highlights 97% court case conclusion rate

Of the 20,122 cases that local courts received in the previous judicial year, 96.7% were concluded, the president of the Court of Final Appeal (TUI), Song Man Lei, said at the opening ceremony of the new judiciary year.

In her speech, Song stated that during the past judicial year, the three levels of courts accepted 20,122 cases, an increase of 883 cases over the previous year. Of these, 19,450 cases were concluded, an increase of 910 cases year-on-year, representing a case conclusion rate of 96.7%.

She remarked that the functioning of the courts serves as a barometer for society, noting that serious crimes such as murder have continued to decline and have remained at very low levels for many years.

Song also highlighted that most cases are straightforward and resolved quickly, demonstrating that Macau has a solid legal foundation, living up to its reputation as a safe and livable city.

The top judge further noted that the number of labor dispute cases fell last year, which she attributed to the economy’s gradual recovery and improved employment environment.

However, Song expressed concern over an increase in serious deviant behavior and abuse among minors. Cases filed under general social protection measures and the education supervision system increased by over 50% in the past judicial year, indicating that minors face harmful environments contributing to juvenile delinquency.

She called for strengthening family support, improving education, and implementing early intervention strategies to prevent these issues before they pose broader social risks.

Like this: Like Loading...