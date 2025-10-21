Two Macau moments make it to Top 5 of Darryl O’Young’s career memories

Hong Kong’s Darryl O’Young has announced his retirement from driving duties at the end of this season. At 45, O’Young has decided to end a racing career that has spanned 38 years.

In the announcement, the racer said, “I’ve been so fortunate to have had such a long and fun career in motorsport. Starting at the age of eight with my family’s support, I never imagined I would race cars professionally, and to sustain that over 38 years is truly a dream come true.”

Looking back on his long and successful career, O’Young selected his top five memories, which include two Macau moments – one of them taking the No. 1 spot.

He listed his top five career highlights, with his first Macau GP victory as his top memory, followed by his first Bathurst 12 Hour win and a second-place finish at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Completing the Top 5 was another Macau GP win, this time in 2021, behind the wheel of a heavily damaged Mercedes-AMG that was miraculously repaired overnight by his mechanics, allowing him to take his place on the grid for Sunday’s race.

Last but not least, O’Young included his DTM race on the streets of Shanghai among his most memorable moments.

“Motorsport has given me so many life lessons that continue to help me grow to this day –both in pushing my limits as a driver and in developing my business knowledge within the sport. There have been countless ups and downs over the years, and so much support from numerous people, sponsors, and manufacturers who allowed me to compete at the highest levels of motorsport. They all know who they are – thank you all!” the racer added.

The announcement came just ahead of the final round of the GT World Challenge Asia, held in Beijing over the weekend of October 18–19.

O’Young won both races, heading into his farewell appearance in Macau in the GBA GT Cup.

“It all feels surreal, but it is the right time to fully close my driving career and concentrate wholeheartedly on my family and my management role at Craft-Bamboo Holdings, where I’ll focus on continuing to grow our motorsport and business ventures,” he remarked. “Despite all the races and victories around the world, the Macau Grand Prix is the place where my heart truly lies, and I look forward to racing there for one last time in November. I’m grateful to all my sponsors for making these last two races possible. I’m forever thankful.”

