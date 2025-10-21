Two students lose over HKD2.5 million to fraud scheme

Two mainland female university students studying in Macau fell victim to a fake “public security and legal” scam, losing more than HKD2.5 million combined. Police said one student transferred RMB2 million between March and September after receiving a call claiming her mainland-registered number was involved in fraud. The second student lost HKD380,000 and discovered the scam last week during an anti-fraud talk at her university, reporting it to authorities.

