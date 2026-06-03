MACAU DAILY TIMES 澳門每日時報

Top Menu

Main Menu

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
FOUNDER & PUBLISHER Kowie Geldenhuys
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF Paulo Coutinho
Macau,
Macau
MacauElderly man loses MOP600,000 in fake ‘police-prosecutor’ scam
Brief

Elderly man loses MOP600,000 in fake ‘police-prosecutor’ scam

By -
June 3, 2026
19
0
Share:

A local elderly man has fallen victim to a “police-prosecutor” impersonation scam, losing MOP600,000 after believing he was under investigation for criminal activity and money laundering, Judiciary Police said. Police said the victim received a call on March 25 from a “+852” number. The caller, speaking Cantonese and claiming to be a “Hong Kong Wan Chai Police officer,” alleged the victim was involved in a criminal case in Xiamen. He was shown a fake arrest warrant and instructed to install an unknown mobile app, place his bank card against his phone, and complete transactions.

Pin
TagsBriefs
Previous Article

LRT passenger numbers drop 4.6% in May

Next Article

Woman arrested for allegedly falsely accusing boyfriend ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

COPYRIGHT © MACAU DAILY TIMES 2008-2026. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
MACAU DAILY TIMES