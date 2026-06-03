Elderly man loses MOP600,000 in fake ‘police-prosecutor’ scam

A local elderly man has fallen victim to a “police-prosecutor” impersonation scam, losing MOP600,000 after believing he was under investigation for criminal activity and money laundering, Judiciary Police said. Police said the victim received a call on March 25 from a “+852” number. The caller, speaking Cantonese and claiming to be a “Hong Kong Wan Chai Police officer,” alleged the victim was involved in a criminal case in Xiamen. He was shown a fake arrest warrant and instructed to install an unknown mobile app, place his bank card against his phone, and complete transactions.

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