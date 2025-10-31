Worker suspected of stealing employer’s gold jewelry worth MOP89,000

A 20-year-old domestic worker from Myanmar has been accused of stealing eight pieces of gold jewelry worth about MOP89,000 from her employer. The employer, who had hired the maid in 2023, discovered the missing items while checking a safe at home. Upon questioning, the maid admitted to taking three pieces last month and returned them, claiming she had hidden the jewelry in a drawer. Police are investigating the whereabouts of the remaining items.

Like this: Like Loading...