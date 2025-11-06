Worker suspected of stealing over MOP260,000

A 42-year-old domestic worker is suspected of stealing over MOP260,000 in cash, gold, and diamond items from two employers since 2021. Police recovered some of the stolen property, including gold and cash, from her room. Investigations revealed that she pawned stolen items at various shops, using the proceeds for daily expenses. The case remains under investigation, and authorities said they are working to return the recovered items to their owners.

