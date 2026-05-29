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EDITOR-IN-CHIEF Paulo Coutinho
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MacauAir conditioner fire injures two, evacuates 110
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Air conditioner fire injures two, evacuates 110

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May 29, 2026
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A residential fire in Taipa on Wednesday evening, caused by an air conditioner, injured two women and prompted the evacuation of about 110 residents. The blaze broke out around 8 p.m. in a 24th-floor unit at Ocean Gardens, with flames coming from a living room air conditioner, firefighters said. The fire is suspected to have been caused by an appliance malfunction. A 50-year-old woman with heart discomfort was sent to Conde de São Januário Hospital Center, while another woman (59) was also sent for a medical checkup at Kiang Wu Hospital due to smoke inhalation.

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