Air conditioner fire injures two, evacuates 110

A residential fire in Taipa on Wednesday evening, caused by an air conditioner, injured two women and prompted the evacuation of about 110 residents. The blaze broke out around 8 p.m. in a 24th-floor unit at Ocean Gardens, with flames coming from a living room air conditioner, firefighters said. The fire is suspected to have been caused by an appliance malfunction. A 50-year-old woman with heart discomfort was sent to Conde de São Januário Hospital Center, while another woman (59) was also sent for a medical checkup at Kiang Wu Hospital due to smoke inhalation.

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