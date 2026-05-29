Police inspected over 500 random people in 13 days, found irregularities in over 11%

The Unitary Police Service (SPU) announced that a joint police force operation, held between May 12 and May 24, has resulted in 59 people being charged over illegalities found.

The SPU noted that the operation was primarily aimed at detecting illegal currency exchange around the casinos, where the number of cases has been gradually increasing.

The 13-day operation, jointly conducted by the Public Security Police Force (PSP) and the Judiciary Police (PJ), targeted casinos and establishments operating in their vicinity.

During the operation, the forces mobilized 347 officers and conducted 59 inspections across 47 establishments. These officers stopped and inspected 528 people, resulting in 59 accusations (11.2%).

SPU noted that from these cases, 40 were referred to judicial authorities on suspicion of crime, involving 36 criminal cases, namely, 32 cases of illegal currency exchange for gambling, 1 case of fraud, 2 cases of forgery, use or possession of forged documents, 1 case of aggravated assault, damage, resistance, and coercion.

Another 19 cases were found, of which 4 were in a situation of illegal stay, 12 cases related to prostitution, and 3 with the practice of other illicit activities.

In total, 52 of these people were also expelled from Macau for involvement in criminal cases or illegal activities.

Taking stock of this operation, the SPU noted that it had been successfully conducted and that such operations, which involve intensive inspections of specific targets, can effectively ensure stability and public security in Macau.

The SPU also said it will maintain constant vigilance over public security in the region, adjusting law enforcement strategies and implementing preventive measures in response to evolving risks.

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