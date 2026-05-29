Macau to host conference on digital currency, cross-border innovation

The Monetary Authority of Macau (AMCM) will host a high-level conference on Monday (June 1) on Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and cross-border innovation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. According to AMCM, the conference, scheduled for the morning at the Grand Lisboa Palace Hotel, aims to strengthen financial cooperation and explore digital currency applications across these markets. As is known, Macau is developing its CBDC, the e-MOP (digital pataca), to function as a digital legal tender alongside physical cash.

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