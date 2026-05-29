Flowers, tributes left at scene after boy, 10, killed in crosswalk crash

A 10-year-old student was struck and killed by a car that allegedly failed to yield while the student was crossing a crosswalk near the police station on Avenida do Conselheiro Borja on Wednesday evening. The accident and its tragic consequences have drawn numerous citizens, who gathered spontaneously at the scene to lay flowers in tribute.

The boy, wearing his school uniform, was pronounced dead after being struck by a car. Witnesses reported that the vehicle failed to yield, dragged the child underneath before stopping. Police from the nearby station arrived to find the boy unresponsive on the ground. Paramedics found no pulse or breathing and rushed him to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

At a press conference yesterday, a Public Security Police Force (PSP) spokesperson said that the driver, a local resident in his 40s, passed a breathalyzer test but has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office (MP) on suspicion of manslaughter.

Preliminary investigations found that the driver did not slow down before the crosswalk and left no skid marks. According to the PSP, he claimed he did not see any pedestrians crossing the road at the time.

The Road Traffic Law requires drivers approaching a pedestrian crosswalk to reduce their speed and, when necessary, bring their vehicle to a complete stop to allow pedestrians priority passage.

Ordinary violations are subject to fines ranging from MOP600 to MOP2,500. Repeat offenders face increased penalties of up to MOP5,000 in fines and a driving prohibition of up to six months.

In instances where a violation results in personal injury or fatality, the driver assumes criminal liability and may be subject to a term of imprisonment.

Case draws public outcry

Citizens have since gathered spontaneously at the scene to lay flowers in tribute, with dozens of bouquets lined up along the pavement, alongside snacks, biscuits, cartons of drinks, and stuffed toys left in memory of the young boy.

Traffic accidents involving suspected failure to yield at crosswalks have occurred repeatedly, including an incident last year in which a student crossing a crosswalk was allegedly struck by a bus that failed to yield, resulting in injuries requiring surgery.

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) subsequently stated that it is continuously reviewing crosswalk placements across several districts, optimizing pedestrian crossing facilities at busy intersections, and implementing pedestrian-vehicle separation measures where conditions permit.

Responding to Wednesday evening’s tragedy, the DSAT said the government is accelerating its follow-up work to amend the Road Traffic Law, with the revision focused on strengthening compliance with traffic rules among road users to fundamentally enhance road safety. The bureau reiterated that drivers are responsible for yielding to pedestrians at crosswalks.

The accident also prompted a response from the PSP, which added that it will work jointly with the DSAT to conduct a comprehensive review of traffic conditions around all schools in Macau, systematically inspect crosswalks and other pedestrian crossing facilities near schools, and gradually optimize and install electronic crossing facilities to ensure residents’ travel safety.

As of Wednesday, police have prosecuted 326 cases involving failure to yield to pedestrians at crosswalks, a 32% increase compared with the same period last year.

Several government bureaus have issued separate statements expressing profound sorrow and regret over the boy’s untimely death and extending their deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Each bureau has outlined its commitment to addressing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) announced that it “immediately activated the campus crisis incident handling mechanism, coordinated with schools and counseling institutions to provide follow-up support, and maintained close communication with the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) to offer necessary assistance to the student’s family, doing its utmost to help the family through this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, the DSAT stated that it “places great importance on pedestrian crossing safety and traffic safety education, continues to optimize crossing facilities, and promotes traffic safety through both online and offline channels to enhance awareness among different age groups.”

Several warnings in the past years

As the Times previously reported, in September 2024, the former Central District Community Advisory Board member, António Monteiro, called on the government to improve safety at crosswalks.

In a speech at the Central District Community Advisory Board meeting, Monteiro noted that “considering the recent road accidents at pedestrian crossings, there are still some deficiencies or insufficient warnings at pedestrian crossings, including the lack of attention from some drivers on the roads.”

Monteiro suggested that the government, taking into account the new technologies available to prevent road accidents at these specific locations, adopt some of them, particularly in some “black spots” for traffic accidents.

Among the solutions proposed by the advisor was the installation of a sensor system at pedestrian crossings that detects approaching pedestrians and automatically activates a set of LED signals.

As he remarked, “This system often replaces the installation of traffic lights at pedestrian crossings, reducing waiting time” and, consequently, improving traffic flow.

Another solution proposed at the time was installing intermittent lighting at certain crosswalks, particularly those in darker or low-visibility areas. This system would operate autonomously around the clock, activating flashing lights to warn drivers via a presence sensor only when people are in the crossing area.

Despite several proposals and suggestions, the DSAT has not yet considered or implemented any changes.

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