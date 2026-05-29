CCAC uncovers attendance records fraud at public school

The Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) has uncovered a case involving alleged falsification of attendance records by three teachers and an information technology (IT) worker at a public school.

According to CCAC, some have attempted to destroy evidence during the investigation proceedings.

In a press statement issued yesterday, the CCAC explained that the alleged misconduct occurred over a five-year period from 2019 to 2024. Investigators found that the three teachers and the IT worker frequently punched in and out for one another to hide instances of arriving late or leaving work early.

The scheme involved systematic collusion among the four individuals, who allegedly used their access to the school’s attendance system to bypass standard monitoring protocols.

Further investigation found that the IT worker colluded with one of the teachers to modify portions of the school’s video surveillance footage. The alterations were reportedly intended to prevent the attendance fraud from being detected as the CCAC’s investigation progressed. The destruction of evidence adds a separate layer of seriousness to the case, according to investigators.

The four individuals are suspected of computer forgery under the Law on Combating Computer Crimes. The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office for further legal proceedings, and the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) has been notified to take follow-up administrative action.

The bureau has not yet announced whether it will take disciplinary measures against the school or its management.

In the same press statement, the local anti-corruption watchdog warned all civil servants that diligence and punctuality are mandatory, emphasizing that falsifying attendance records is a criminal offense.

The CCAC also noted that similar cases involving civil servants and other workers performing duties for public entities have recurred in recent years and urged public departments to remain vigilant and to exercise their supervisory duties.

The Commission further recommended that all public departments and entities strive to optimize their workers’ attendance-monitoring systems to prevent future abuses.

Two years ago, the CCAC disclosed a case involving two customs officers who allegedly exaggerated their illnesses to obtain medical certificates (commonly known as “sick leave certificates”). They were granted sick leave totaling more than 1,400 and 900 days, respectively.

By benefiting from this fraudulent scheme, they cumulatively earned around MOP3 million in wages without performing any work duties.

Like this: Like Loading…