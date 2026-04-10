Airport sees 15% passenger surge in Q1

The Macau International Airport (MIA) handled 2.1 million passengers in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, up 15% from 1.83 million a year earlier, while aircraft movements reached 15,952, up nearly 14% from 14,000, the airport operator (CAM) reported.

Mainland China accounted for 41% of traffic, followed by 19% from Taiwan and 40% from Southeast and Northeast Asia.

International visitors hit 224,000 in January and February alone, rising 11% year-on-year.

This momentum continued over the Easter and Ching Ming Festival holidays from April 3-7, with 115,000 passengers — up 2.6% — and 856 flights, representing a 9.1% gain.

“In preparation for the summer flight season, MIA is fully optimizing its operational deployment and actively engaging with airlines on incentive programs, resource coordination, and the feasibility of new routes,” CAM said in a statement.

Looking ahead, CAM said it is negotiating new routes to mainland China and Northeast Asia for June and July launches to expand its network.

At the same time, the airport has expanded its service offer to passengers, including the “Check’N Fly” luggage service, now available at more properties in the second half of the year, supported by new software and hardware.

The MIA noted the improvements aim to attract international travelers with a high-quality travel experience and greater convenience.

“[MIA] is currently advancing commercial negotiations and procuring the relevant software and hardware equipment,” the airport company wrote.

Ahead of the Easter season, the MIA had already announced that the promotion offering a 50% discount (under certain conditions) to travelers using the airport during this festive season would also be extended, under similar conditions, to the summer holidays. The offer is aimed at attracting local travelers to use the local airport during the summer.

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