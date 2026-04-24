Over-height truck strikes tunnel ceiling, roof detaches

An over-height truck entered the underground tunnel on Avenida do Dr. Rodrigo Rodrigues, first striking a height restriction sign before colliding with the tunnel ceiling and causing part of the roof to detach. The Public Security Police (PSP) dispatched a tow truck to the scene to handle the situation. The driver, a 40-year-old local resident, had briefly exited the vehicle to inspect the damage, police said. He has been fined for failing to comply with height restrictions, as well as for failing to adjust his speed, stop safely, and avoid obstacles. Following an inspection, authorities confirmed that no structural hazards were identified in the tunnel.

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