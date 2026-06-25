CCAC uncovers courier kickback scheme involving HKD1.1 million in bribes

The Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) has uncovered a long-running corruption scheme in which a local supplier allegedly paid monthly kickbacks to secure subcontracted parcel delivery services from an international courier company’s Macau branch.

According to investigators, the supplier paid no less than HKD20,000 per month between 2020 and 2025 to the courier company’s then-Macau head.

In return, the executive allegedly recommended the supplier in tender processes, disclosed competitors’ pricing, and facilitated contract renewals.

Over the five-year period, the executive is believed to have received more than HKD1.1 million in illegal payments.

In a related scheme, the supplier and a subordinate allegedly conspired with another member of the courier company’s management to systematically inflate parcel delivery volumes. The three individuals are accused of fraudulently billing the company for services never rendered, resulting in over MOP5 million in illicit payments.

The four suspects face charges under Law No. 19/2009 (Law on Prevention and Suppression of Bribery in the Private Sector), including both active and passive bribery, as well as fraud of considerable value under the Penal Code of Macau. The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office for further proceedings.

The CCAC has warned that offering or accepting kickbacks in the private sector undermines fair competition and clean business practices and carries serious legal consequences.

Authorities urge all businesses and individuals to comply with the law and report any suspicious activities. Further investigation is ongoing as prosecutors review the case file.

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