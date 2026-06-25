Fire damages protected heritage building on Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro

A fire at a ground-floor shop on Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro raged for over an hour yesterday morning, forcing road closures, with the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) confirming the building is a protected heritage structure.

Firefighters responded to the incident at 5:13 a.m., deploying 44 personnel, 10 emergency vehicles, and one unmanned aerial vehicle to support rescue operations. The resources deployed included three pumpers, one turntable ladder pumper, one aerial ladder truck, three rescue vehicles, one breathing apparatus vehicle, and one ambulance. The Public Security Police Force (PSP) also deployed a total of 35 officers to the scene.

However, according to the Fire Services Bureau (CB), the firefighting operation was impeded by an electrical leakage, which necessitated notification to the power company to disconnect the electricity supply on-site. The fire was eventually brought under control at approximately 6:18 a.m.

No evacuations, injuries, or medical complaints were reported at the scene. However, 17 bus routes were affected as a result of the road closure.

The fire affected three floors of the premises where it originated, each floor measuring approximately five meters by 15 meters. The second and third floors of the adjoining shop were also damaged. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the wiring of an air conditioning unit.

The IC has confirmed that the building affected by the fire is a privately owned heritage property within the avenue’s building complex.

The fire-damaged building will be restored under heritage guidelines, IC president Deland Leong told reporters after a closed-door Cultural Development Consultative Committee meeting yesterday.

“The restoration will follow the principles for heritage buildings – regardless of style or materials – everything must be restored to its original appearance,” she said. She added that the bureau places particular emphasis on the building’s exterior facade, and if the fire has affected it, restoration work will strictly adhere to those standards.

Leong also confirmed that the bureau conducts safety and maintenance inspections on all heritage buildings in Macau at least twice a year. “This is the minimum frequency,” she said. “In special circumstances, we will step up inspections as needed.” She noted that one inspection had already been completed in the first half of this year.

On financial support, Leong reminded that property owners are eligible to apply for restoration funding. However, approval would depend on a case-by-case assessment, including the building’s condition and the urgency of the repairs. “If the restoration is highly urgent, the timeline for funding approval may be relatively longer,” she said, adding that applications would be reviewed based on specific circumstances.

Regarding fire safety, Leong said the bureau has already formulated fire emergency response plans for heritage buildings open to the public, such as churches and temples, and regularly provides training and fire drills for their management staff.

However, she noted that Macau has more than 600 heritage buildings, many of which are part of building complexes and involve private ownership. “These buildings are different from those open to the public,” she said. “In practice, it is not always possible to access them as easily as public spaces or to implement measures directly.”

She said the bureau would continue to strengthen safety awareness and inspection efforts, particularly regarding fire safety risks in privately owned heritage buildings. The bureau will also work with the CB to review heritage buildings in densely built old districts and study further fire safety measures.

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