Sun Yat-sen 160th anniversary exhibition set for October

To mark the 160th anniversary of Dr Sun Yat-sen’s birth this year, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has announced plans to hold commemorative activities in the form of a library exhibition, following a decision made at the recent Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macau Cultural Cooperation Meeting. The exhibition is expected to take place around October, though the budget has yet to be finalized, with further details to be announced later. The bureau also noted that the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macau Greater Bay Area Museum Alliance, established earlier, will continue to play an active role.

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