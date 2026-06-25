MACAU DAILY TIMES 澳門每日時報

Top Menu

Main Menu

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
FOUNDER & PUBLISHER Kowie Geldenhuys
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF Paulo Coutinho
Macau,
Macau
MacauSun Yat-sen 160th anniversary exhibition set for October
Brief

Sun Yat-sen 160th anniversary exhibition set for October

By -
June 25, 2026
53
0
Share:

To mark the 160th anniversary of Dr Sun Yat-sen’s birth this year, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has announced plans to hold commemorative activities in the form of a library exhibition, following a decision made at the recent Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macau Cultural Cooperation Meeting. The exhibition is expected to take place around October, though the budget has yet to be finalized, with further details to be announced later. The bureau also noted that the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macau Greater Bay Area Museum Alliance, established earlier, will continue to play an active role.

Pin
TagsBriefs
Previous Article

DSAL and Sands China launch ‘hire-first, then ...

Next Article

Outdoor Performance Venue temporary stage open for ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

COPYRIGHT © MACAU DAILY TIMES 2008-2026. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
MACAU DAILY TIMES