Visa study points to rise in short cross-border trips in GBA, with digital payments playing larger role

A new Visa study has found that cross-border travel within the Greater Bay Area (GBA) is increasingly characterized by shorter and more frequent trips, with payment convenience emerging as an important factor supporting continued mobility and spending across the region.

The findings, released in the Consumer Payment Attitudes Study 5.0: GBA Travel Behaviors & Payment Preferences, indicate that travel between Hong Kong and mainland GBA cities is becoming more routine, with a higher share of short stays and same-day visits.

According to the report, 51% of southbound trips from the GBA to Hong Kong last between one and three nights, while 15% are same-day visits. More than half of respondents (55%) reported travelling to Hong Kong at least once every one to three months.

In the opposite direction, 49% of Hong Kong residents now travel to GBA cities on a weekly or monthly basis. Shenzhen (60%), Macau (40%) and Guangzhou (36%) were identified as the most frequently visited destinations.

The report also noted higher travel frequency among younger respondents, with Gen Z averaging 11 trips per year, mainly short-duration journeys.

Visa Hong Kong and Macau general manager Paulina Leong said expectations around payments have evolved alongside travel patterns.

“Hong Kong residents have a strong passion for travel, whether it’s longer holidays overseas or frequent trips within the Greater Bay Area,” said Leong, as cited in a statement.

“As travel across the GBA becomes more frequent, there is a growing expectation that payments simply work, seamlessly, predictably, and consistently, wherever people go,” she added.

The study shows that leisure remains the main reason for travel. For southbound visitors, 80% of trips are leisure-related, with dining (84%), shopping (74%) and street food (71%) among the most common activities. Average spending per trip is reported at HKD10,752.

For northbound travelers from Hong Kong, key motivations include food experiences (67%), family-oriented activities (64%) and retail value (61%). The report also found that 44% of Hong Kong respondents purchase at least half of their daily necessities in mainland GBA cities.

Payment ease was identified as a factor linked to travel frequency. The study found that 77% of southbound travelers and 68% of Hong Kong respondents said they would travel more often if payment processes were more seamless, particularly in transport services.

Digital wallets are increasingly used for cross-border spending. They are preferred by 67% of Hong Kong travelers for use both locally and in the GBA, ahead of credit cards. Among southbound travelers, 48% of spending is conducted via digital wallets, with higher adoption among Gen X users.

The report also noted that travelers prioritize rewards, acceptance, and foreign exchange considerations when selecting payment products for cross-border use.

Like this: Like Loading…