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FOUNDER & PUBLISHER Kowie Geldenhuys
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF Paulo Coutinho
Macau,
Macau
MacauOutdoor Performance Venue temporary stage open for bookings
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Outdoor Performance Venue temporary stage open for bookings

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June 25, 2026
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The Cultural Affairs Bureau has announced that a temporary stage at the Macao Outdoor Performance Venue in Cotai has been completed and is now available for booking by arts groups and community associations. The stage was built by the government, and the relevant borrowing guidelines will be published shortly, according to the bureau. president Deland Leong said the stage has already been tested, with several groups visiting the site for inspections and giving positive feedback on its size and location.  While no major performances are currently scheduled, the bureau hopes to make use of the site’s existing family-friendly facilities and three-on-three basketball courts.

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