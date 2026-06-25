The ‘almost forgotten’ day of the city: Why June 24 is not a bigger deal

In Western cultures, June 24 has traditionally been linked to midsummer and the feast day of Saint John the Baptist.

While Macau’s ancient traditions, namely the Catholic Church, also celebrate the date as the day of the saint, June 24 has a particular meaning, as it was on this day in 1622 that a heavily outnumbered Portuguese-led artillery force repelled a Dutch attempt to invade the territory under Portuguese administration with the help of many local civilians who joined the military force to protect Macau from being invaded.

From this moment on, June 24 was designated the Day of the City of Macau, and John was declared the patron saint of the city, titles that, over time, lost their deeper meaning.

To learn more about why this day has lost much of its meaning, as well as the efforts to keep its history alive, the Times spoke to several people working to preserve this day in Macanese identity.

Questioned by the Times on why this day is not a reason for a major celebration in Macau or even a motive for a public holiday, António Monteiro, president of the board of directors of the Macanese Youth Association (AJM) said, “June 24 is a day enshrined in the annals of Macau’s history, in its heritage, and in various published books; it continues to be celebrated by the Macanese community at large, by Portuguese-rooted associations in Macau, and by the Macanese Houses [Associations] within the Macanese diaspora scattered across the world.”

Monteiro noted that while the day has been listed in the inventory of intangible heritage since 2020, steps toward its greater recognition have been limited.

For the AJM president, it is necessary to explain to the wider public that this is the real reason for the Saint John Festival, which is organized every year by several groups, including AJM, and not just the celebration of Saint John’s Day as it is done in Porto, Portugal, and other places.

According to him, the festival, which is currently organized by the Macanese Association (ADM), may seek to meet with the government to explain better the significance of this date, which is well documented and has physical evidence such as the Victory Monument in Victory Garden, along with accounts at the Guia Fortress and the Mount Fortress, including the image of St. John the Baptist, which is located in the Noble Hall of the Leal Senado building (currently IAM building) and was once carried through the streets in a procession.

Monteiro remarked that the reason he believes the government, as well as other entities, should be included, in addition to the Macanese and Portuguese communities, is because the entire population of Macau should celebrate the day, noting “because if the Dutch had won at that time, the entire history of Macau would have been different.”

For the AJM president, while the Macanese community has been very well represented and continues its traditions, he believes that other stakeholders, such as the Chinese communities, the government, the Diocese of Macau, and schools, can also benefit from this multicultural event, which promotes economic and cultural diversity and holds significance for Macau.

Monteiro also remarked that the International Institute of Macau (IIM) has been producing and disclosing videos, publications, seminars, and collaborations with schools and universities regarding this historical episode, aiming to reach a broader audience.

Despite these efforts, as the Times could see, a large number of people approached by the Times reporter in the streets of Macau, including local residents, non-resident workers, and tourists, all said they had no idea that June 24 holds such importance.

In one of the short interviews, a Russian tourist said he had visited several historical monuments and museums earlier in the day, including the Macao Museum, and noted that he found no information about this historical fact at any of these places.

“Is it a public holiday?” he asked the Times reporter, replying with a “Why not?” when told that the day is not considered one.

Agreeing that the day deserves greater recognition was Paula Carion, vice president of AJM, who told the Times in a separate interview that she still believes the day does receive some public recognition through the Saint John Festival.

“However, I do think the festival deserves more support and promotion from the government, as it is a celebration not just for the Macanese and Portuguese communities, but for all local residents who shape Macau, and I refer this back to the year 1622, when all the local communities joined together to fight off the Dutch.”

Carion noted that festival organizers have been working to expand the event to include a wider community, citing this year’s edition, which took place last weekend.

“We have had a Brazilian participant selling Brazilian BBQ and also a performance by Chinese musicians and singers,” she noted.

Questioned by the Times on the promotion of the historical event to the younger generations, Carion also noted this to be one of the goals of the festival, which included several booths that had set up games and activities aimed at children and that included coloring pages related to the history and traditions of the Saint John Festival.

“I do believe it is also important for schools to include parts of Macau history in the curriculum, and June 24 is an important part of it. There are currently many books, both for adults and children, as well as videos in Chinese, Portuguese, and English that tell the story of what happened on June 24, 1622,” she added, noting that there is content already produced and, if schools wish to do so, they have easy access to such materials.

In her role as a mother figure, Carion also notes that, being a Macanese culture enthusiast and promoter, she has always brought her son along to every festival.

“Even before he was born, he had already been participating,” she said in a humorous tone.

“I hope he absorbs as much as possible. We have also purchased the children’s book published by the IIM in collaboration with Mandarina Publishing, and the story is read regularly at home,” she remarked.

On the same matter, Monteiro noted that Portuguese-affiliated organizations, as well as Chinese heritage preservation associations, have been visiting schools to educate younger generations about the significance of this date, including through guided tours.

“What may be missing is for the Cultural Affairs Bureau, in conjunction with the Education and Youth Development Bureau, to seek to impart knowledge of local history to young people through a dedicated course on tangible and intangible heritage in schools, in collaboration with civil society,” he said.

“This story is just one of Macau’s many important chapters. If the goal is for Macau to convey the history of both China and Macau effectively, there is consensus that it is essential not only to teach China’s history well but, above all, to teach Macau’s history to the local population – because it is part of their identity. It is the younger generation who will keep Macau’s identity alive in the future.”

Monteiro noted that “it is a shame that, despite the city’s rich historical heritage and diverse museums, there is so little awareness of this among the younger generation,” but remarked that this is a responsibility for everyone to share.

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