Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai attended a reception celebrating the 105th anniversary of the Macau Red Cross, reaffirming the government’s commitment to humanitarian work and vulnerable groups. In a statement, Sam praised the organization’s contributions to emergency relief, social welfare, and the promotion of human dignity, both locally and internationally. Sam encouraged continued professional development, poverty alleviation, and collaboration with the Red Cross Society of China.
Brief
Chief Executive reaffirms support for Macau Red Cross
Categories Macau
No Comments