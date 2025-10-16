Man arrested for alleged sexual harassment

A mainland Chinese man in his 40s has been arrested by the Public Security Police for allegedly sexually harassing a female passerby. The 20-something victim reported that the incident occurred last week at the Portas do Cerco, where the suspect touched her thigh before walking toward the border checkpoint. Using surveillance footage, police apprehended the man the following morning. He admitted to the act, saying he was employed as a general worker and acted out of sexual impulse.

Like this: Like Loading...