Chief Executive unveils comprehensive urban renewal plan for 5,000 aging buildings

Facing lawmakers’ concerns over Macau’s 5,000 buildings that are more than 30 years old, Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai said Tuesday that the government would lead a “comprehensive urban renewal model” combining government leadership, market operations, active citizen participation, district-specific approaches, integrated land use, and a mix of redevelopment and area-based revitalization.

According to Sam, the government will conduct systematic surveys of aging buildings in older districts and launch a “Priority Urban Renewal Areas Planning Study” this year. “The study will define special renewal units, propose micro-redevelopment principles, and establish standard operating procedures,” he said.

The Chief Executive pledged to “accelerate legal and institutional reform” to remove obstacles to urban renewal. The government will review the Urban Renewal Legal System, explore tax incentives, and study land premium reductions based on its experience with land concessions.

To better leverage government resources, Sam said completed replacement housing, temporary housing, and public housing would be more effectively utilized, with their scope of application expanded to “increase owners’ willingness to participate in redevelopment.” The government will also steadily revise temporary housing rent and allocation arrangements.

On building maintenance, Sam emphasized the need to strengthen owners’ “awareness of and obligation” to maintain their buildings. Under the Urban Construction Law, owners must carry out maintenance 10 years after a building’s occupation and every five years thereafter, or whenever signs of disrepair appear.

In terms of financial support, the government is revising the Building Maintenance Fund regulations and related subsidy schemes to expand the scope of funding, eligible project types, and financial support. “The maintenance subsidy scheme targets buildings aged 30 or older,” Sam noted, aiming to encourage owners of older low-rise buildings to carry out necessary repairs.

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