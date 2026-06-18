Mak Mak takes to the rails as themed LRT carriages begin service

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and Macau Light Rapid Transit Corporation, Limited (MLM) unveiled the city’s first Mak Mak-themed train yesterday, marking a creative collaboration aimed at promoting Macau’s tourism image through its public transportation network.

The themed train, which enters service today and will depart from Taipa Ferry Terminal Station at 6:30 a.m., will operate until December 14 on the Taipa Light Rapid Transit (LRT) line.

The exterior and interior of the carriages feature the tourism mascot Mak Mak, a black-faced spoonbill designed by local artist Tou Chon Wai. The character was inspired by the Guia Lighthouse and conceived as an explorer mascot.

The train also incorporates imagery of Macau’s UNESCO World Heritage sites, gastronomic offerings, and signature events, effectively transforming the vehicle into what officials describe as a “mobile photo spot” for passengers.

The launch ceremony took place at Macau Union Hospital Station, where guests were given a first look at the train’s design.

Speaking at the launch, Christina Lau, head of MGTO’s Destination Marketing Department, emphasized the strategic importance of the initiative, noting that Mak Mak has served as Macau’s tourism goodwill ambassador since 2018.

“Over the years, MGTO has taken Mak Mak to various cities in Macau and abroad to promote Macau tourism,” said Lau.

“We have also launched the ‘Meet and Greet’ initiative, bringing Mak Mak into local communities to boost community tourism development.”

The themed train operates along the Taipa Line, which connects key transportation hubs and tourist destinations, including Macau International Airport, Taipa Ferry Terminal, various Cotai attractions, and Barra Station.

The route is strategically designed to maximize exposure among both arriving visitors and local commuters.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with MLM to launch the very first Mak Mak-themed train,” Lau stated.

“From the exterior to the interior of the carriages, the train is decorated with multiple designs of Mak Mak, bringing the mascot into the LRT system and extending Macau’s tourism promotion through a mode of transportation used by residents and visitors every day,” she continued.

“We hope that both local residents and visitors to Macau, while riding the themed train, will get to know Macau’s rich and diverse ‘Tourism+’ elements through Mak Mak and discover more enjoyment in community tourism,” Lau said. “We sincerely invite everyone to take the LRT more often, ride the themed train, take photos with Mak Mak, and enjoy exploring Macau.”

Lau expressed optimism about the program’s future, saying, “We look forward to more organizations, brands, and creators joining the initiative, using Mak Mak as an IP to promote Macau tourism, appearing in more diverse forms across different everyday settings, and establishing Mak Mak as a representative Macau tourism brand.”

The train’s departure points will vary according to operational arrangements on subsequent days.

The themed train will periodically return to the depot for routine maintenance during its operational period, with such schedules subject to change without prior notice.

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