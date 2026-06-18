Gov’t unveils plans to revitalize Dom Pedro V Theatre with immersive Age of Discovery production

The government plans to transform Dom Pedro V Theatre into an immersive Age of Discovery-themed stage show.

The Secretary for Social and Cultural Affairs, O Lam, addressed more than 100 journalists from nearly 30 central, Guangdong, and Hong Kong-Macau media outlets during a Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area tour yesterday, stating that the government is leveraging the “One Base” initiative to advance Macau’s cultural development in response to global cultural trends. Plans include upgrading the Dom Pedro V Theatre to create an immersive stage show, with enhanced efforts to promote youth education in history, traditional Chinese culture, intangible cultural heritage, and folk customs.

“We hope to use this world cultural heritage site as a stage to create an immersive production themed around the encounter of civilizations during the Age of Discovery, weaving together Macau’s more than 400 years of cultural exchange and recreating the meeting, interaction, and mutual learning between Eastern and Western civilizations – telling China’s story well,” she said.

Macau’s cultural foundation is defined by its diversity and the blending of different traditions, as highlighted by the Secretary. YL

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