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BusinessGalaxy Macau receives six honors at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026
Corporate Bits

Galaxy Macau receives six honors at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026

By Lynzy Valles, MDT
June 18, 2026
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Galaxy Macau has received six honors at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, recognizing its performance across integrated resorts, accommodation, wellness, and leisure facilities.

The resort was ranked among the Top 10 Integrated Resorts in Asia and the Pacific, highlighting its combination of hospitality, entertainment, and leisure offerings. The results are based on editorial selection and votes from international travelers.

Its Grand Resort Deck was named Best Hotel Pool in Macau, recognized for its large-scale water facilities, including a wave pool, artificial beach, slides, and skytop river rapids.

Raffles at Galaxy Macau was included in the Top 10 Macau Hotels list less than two years after opening. The property offers about 450 suites and features butler service, dining options, and private pool facilities.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau and Banyan Tree Spa Macau were both listed among the Top 10 Hotel Spas in Macau, reflecting their wellness offerings and treatment programs.

Galaxy Macau said the results reflect its ongoing operations across hospitality, entertainment, and wellness segments.

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