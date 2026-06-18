Comfortable convenience, but at what cost?

Being born and raised in Macau as a resident comes with undeniable privileges. Many of us become so accustomed to the ease of life here that we take things for granted.

With annual subsidies of MOP10,000, MOP6,000 in learning allowances, and MOP700 in healthcare vouchers, the government provides a strong safety net. But is that enough to keep us truly fulfilled?

For those who have never seriously considered settling elsewhere, staying in Macau feels like the easier choice. The city is small, walkable, and familiar. Yet for second- or third-generation residents who were simply born with their white cards, the struggle to obtain one is foreign. We often only leave for short holidays, funded conveniently by those very government subsidies.

Plenty of parents of second- or third-generation Macau residents migrated from places like mainland China, the Philippines, Portugal, and beyond to build better lives for themselves and their families.

They took that leap of faith into unfamiliar territory for bigger opportunities. So why is it that those who come after them often hesitate to follow in their footsteps? It is not that success is impossible in Macau, but things here often feel structured – follow those above you, do your part, and repeat until you stop working. It is almost impossible to fully grasp the hardships our parents endured just so we could have it easy. Yet we are not required to struggle as they did, nor are we required to take that same leap.

We like to imagine what life could be like in a different country or city, but we choose to stay. And who can blame us? Starting anew is daunting – making strangers into friends and risking the unknown.

But growth does not come through comfort. There is nothing wrong with saving for future security, but if you have ever dreamed of starting over elsewhere, that possibility is more attainable than you think. The unknown is frightening, but think of the fulfillment you might gain by taking that leap.

Money does control many things, yet it can also be used to unlock endless opportunities. It may sound clichéd, but you are shaped by those around you.

Letting go of loved ones who are content with their situation is hard, but staying too bound to them may limit the potential you refuse to see in yourself. If we have the chance and the resources, why not take it? Everything we could possibly learn is at our fingertips through our phones and laptops. Comfort is far easier to achieve than fulfillment.

When I talk to my peers, many share dreams of leaving everything behind. Yet something always holds them back – family depending on them, loved ones too difficult to say goodbye to. In some cases, prioritizing yourself and appearing selfish might be the stepping stone to achieving great goals.

Whatever the case, we only have one life to live. We get to decide what to do with it. But will comfortable convenience truly make us content and fulfilled? What we don’t know won’t hurt us – but in this scenario, we may have much to lose.

Like this: Like Loading…