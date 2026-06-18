Organizers hopeful about synergistic effects of hosting ‘the best in the world’

Fifteen years on, Macau is getting ready to once again receive the women’s Finals of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL), the competition that replaced the former FIVB World Grand Prix and will take place between July 22 and 26.

As the Times reported almost half a year ago, this year’s Finals of the global competition are returning to Macau and to the East Asian Games Dome, which, back in 2011, saw the United States team raise the trophy after defeating Brazil 3–0 in the final.

In a press conference held yesterday by the organizers to unveil details of the tournament and kick off ticket sales for the event, which will take place in about one month, organizers expressed hope that hosting such a high-profile event can have synergistic effects in promoting Macau as a tourism destination, as well as positive effects on the development of the sport locally.

In her opening remarks, the acting president of the Sports Bureau (ID), See Lei, said, “We hope that through this major sporting event platform, we can create a culture-sports synergy while also boosting the development of Macau’s sports tourism and related industries,” adding, “Macau has hosted the Volleyball World Grand Prix and the Women’s VNL for many years, with each event sparking a volleyball craze. The organizers will continue to devote their efforts to bringing international volleyball competitions to residents and tourists.”

As Lei also noted, the Women’s VNL Finals will be played under a single-elimination knockout format, with the seven best teams from the qualifying stage and China, as the host nation, already granted access to the Finals.

Tickets for the event will go on sale today (June 18), with prices ranging from MOP280 to MOP980 for the quarterfinals stage and from MOP680 to MOP1,380 for the Grand Final, depending on the seat section.

In her remarks, Lei noted that tickets are likely to sell out quickly and recommended that volleyball fans who wish to experience the matches up close purchase their tickets as early as possible.

Also addressing the expected positive effects of the event, Philip Cheng, a director of the main sponsor, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), noted the company’s continued support for the sport and a wide range of major sports events in Macau.

Cheng noted that, concurrently with the preparations for the tournament, GEG will also roll out a series of community activities “to bring volleyball closer to the community and encourage greater participation from residents and visitors alike.”

The same GEG director also noted the expected effects of promoting Macau’s development as a “City of Sports” and advancing the “tourism + sports” policy.

Representing the international organization that runs the tournament worldwide, Volleyball World, Chief Product Officer Marcelo Hargreaves da Costa said via a video message that the event is a unique opportunity for local fans to witness in person not just high-quality matches but also the innovations that have been introduced into the game.

The best eight out of 18 to play in Macau

While the preliminary stages kicked off earlier this month, it is not yet known which teams will advance to the finals in Macau late next month. They will certainly come from a field of 18 teams currently competing in the preliminary stage.

These teams include Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China (already qualified), Czechia, the Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Serbia, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United States.

Leading the standings at the time of this report was Italy with 13 points, followed by Brazil, Japan, and the United States with 11 points, Canada (10 points), and Czechia (9 points).

China was in seventh place (8 points), and Poland was in eighth place with seven points. The Netherlands ranked ninth with six points.

It should be noted that at the time of reporting, two matches were underway, involving China, Germany, Bulgaria, and Poland, while another three matches were scheduled to take place later in the day.

The final seven teams that will join China in the Finals in Macau will only be known when the preliminary stage concludes on July 12.

Ticket salesand discounts

Tickets for the event will go on sale today (June 18) at 12 p.m. via several platforms, including Galaxy Ticketing, the Damai mobile application or mini program, the Macau Ticketing website or mobile app, the mPass platform on the MPay app, and others.

A range of discounts is also available for holders of a valid full-time Macau Student Card, Macau residents aged 65 or above, and those holding a Disability Assessment Registration Card, who may enjoy a 20% discount when purchasing tickets through the Macau Ticketing website.

Additionally, fans may receive a 40% discount when purchasing a four-day pass (which includes tickets of the same type for all eight matches). Other multi-ticket discounts are also available, with corresponding discounts for purchasing multiple tickets for the same match (progressively increasing discounts apply to purchases of two, three, or four or more tickets).

Finals at the Dome due to pop concert

As the Times has learned from organizers and sources familiar with tournament hosting, the Women’s VNL Finals were ultimately scheduled to take place at the East Asian Games Dome due to the unavailability of the Galaxy Arena, which hosted the 2024 Macau leg of the preliminary stage and was the most likely venue for this year’s Finals.

According to information collected and verified by the Times, the dates of the sporting event clash with a three-day concert at the same venue featuring Macau-born Hong Kong Cantopop composer Chan Fai Young.

The series of concerts, titled “The Music of Chan Fai Young: King of Pop,” will take place from July 24 to 26 and will feature performers such as Eason Chan, Joey Yung, Bibi Zhou, Gigi Yim, and Terence Chui, who will reinterpret Chan’s most iconic hits.

The move of the volleyball matches to the Dome will significantly affect attendance capacity, as the Dome’s maximum seating capacity is around 7,000. By comparison, the Galaxy Arena, in its sports configuration, can host events for more than 12,000 spectators.

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