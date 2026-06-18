Six minors investigated in assault and extortion case involving student

In a case that has drawn scrutiny from the police bureau and education authorities, six minors aged 11 to 15 are under investigation for allegedly assaulting a female student and extorting money from her.

At a press conference Wednesday, the Judiciary Police (PJ) said the victim suffered multiple bruises after being punched and kicked in an incident linked to a dispute that began in a WeChat group of more than 100 teenagers.

The suspects – three boys and three girls, one of whom has dropped out of school – have been referred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office on charges including robbery and assault. One is also suspected of illegally recording the incident.

The PJ emphasized that minors are legally responsible for criminal acts and are not exempt from liability due to age, urging young people to refrain from breaking the law.

PJ spokesman Cheong Kim Fong detailed, “The first suspect instructed the third, fourth, and fifth suspects to punch and kick the victim. During this time, the second and sixth suspects were present, watching and cheering. The second suspect even used the first suspect’s phone to record the beating and then sent it to others. After the assault, the victim transferred MOP200 to the first suspect via mobile phone. However, even after the transfer, the suspect did not stop […] and continued to punch and kick her.”

Meanwhile, in a separate statement yesterday, the Education and Youth Development Bureau said it is “highly concerned” and has coordinated with schools and counseling institutions to support the students and parents involved. Counselors have accompanied those affected to the police station.

In a statement, the bureau urged young people to abide by the law and consider the consequences of their actions, warning against impulsive behavior. It also called on parents to monitor their children’s daily lives and friendships and to instill proper values, adding that support services are available through its Educational Psychology and Special Education Centre.

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