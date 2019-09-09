Courts | Decision on domestic violence case expected next month

The Court of First Instance’s (TJB) decision on the case of Lao Mong Ieng, a woman who was severely injured by her husband during a domestic dispute, will be made known during a court session scheduled for October 10, TDM Radio reported.

The case began July 12, 2018, when Lao’s husband, Wong Chi Kit, spilled boiling oil and corrosive liquids on her during a domestic dispute, resulting in severe burns to 40% of her body and blindness.

The case, considered one of the most severe domestic violence cases to occur in Macau, reached the final stages in court last Friday, with the prosecution calling for severe punishment of the defendant.

According to the report, Lao’s lawyer noted that besides the attack itself, which he deemed “planned and cruel,” Wong did not help Lao in any way and has not expressed remorse for the consequences of his actions.

If proven guilty of all charges, offense to physical integrity is punishable by imprisonment from two to 10 years. In some aggravating situations however, it can be increased up to one-third, meaning Wong may face up to 13 years in jail.

In the court session held on Friday, the defense lawyer tried to refute some of the accusations, such as intent and premeditation of the act, noting that if it had been done as revenge for Lao asking for a divorce, Wong would have had many opportunities to do so, since, according to him, the couple had already agreed to separate in December 2017, seven months prior to the attack.

The session also addressed the victim’s request for compensation for the damage and permanent disabilities caused, though the amount requested was not disclosed. RM