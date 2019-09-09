‘Y Show’ returns to Regency Art Hotel for fourth year

Organized by the Chiu Yeng Cultural and Creative Industry Association, the fourth “Y Show” held its opening ceremony at Regency Art Hotel on Friday.

The Y Show took place at Regency Art Hotel from September 5 to 8. Five local universities and institutes participated in this year’s exhibition.

Overseas participants, including the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, the Design Council of Hong Kong, National Taiwan Normal University and Berlin University of the Arts also participated in this year’s Y Show.

In total, more than 80 pieces of art were showcased at the venue, including product design pieces, spatial design and architecture pieces, visual communication design pieces and digital media design pieces.

The Outstanding Award was presented once again, where the winners were given the opportunity to be paired with an enterprise and produce a commercial product.

This year, the Y Show Design Forum was also held, with designers from Macau and other regions participating.

Some of the award-winning pieces, which were collaborations with Sociedade de Jogos de Macau, S.A., were displayed at the Grand Lisboa Hotel as well. JZ