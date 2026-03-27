A domestic dispute on Wednesday evening prompted police to evacuate residents on the couple’s floor and cordon off the residential building after officers detected a smell of natural gas coming from the couple’s apartment. The husband reportedly barricaded himself inside with a kitchen knife after the argument, resulting in the deployment of a Judiciary Police (PJ) negotiation expert. Authorities did not report any injuries, and an investigation is ongoing.
Brief
Domestic row forces evacuation after gas smell detected
Categories Macau
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