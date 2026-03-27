Gov’t to announce consumption scheme today

The Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) will hold a press conference today to announce the “2026 Community Consumption Grand Prize,” aimed at boosting local spending and supporting small businesses. The initiative follows a recent symposium emphasizing support for businesses and boosting weekday spending. Earlier this week, Secretary for Economy and Finance Anton Tai said the government is “actively seeking input from all sectors and exploring measures to stimulate consumption.”

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