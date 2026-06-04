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FOUNDER & PUBLISHER Kowie Geldenhuys
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF Paulo Coutinho
Macau,
Macau
MacauDSAL, resorts to offer 407 job vacancies in June matching sessions
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DSAL, resorts to offer 407 job vacancies in June matching sessions

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June 4, 2026
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The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) will continue cooperating with six gaming operators  in June to host job matching sessions, offering 407 vacancies. The positions cover food and beverage, front-line operations, housekeeping and cleaning, as well as management and technical roles, including IT manager, facilities manager, senior analyst, and head chef. Applications are open until June 25 via the DSAL’s website or the Macao One app. Matching sessions are scheduled from June 17 to June 30, with each of the six enterprises hosting one session. Qualified applicants will be contacted by the enterprises for interviews.

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