Passenger caught with 15 live turtles hidden in trouser pockets at HZMB

Mainland customs authorities said a passenger was intercepted after concealing 15 live turtles in his trouser pockets while passing through the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Zhuhai Port in mid-April. Officers found the animals during inspection at the inbound hall on April 15 after the traveler showed suspicious behavior and was selected for checks. The turtles, weighing 4.15 kilograms in total, were wrapped in socks. The passenger failed to present legal documentation. The species included several listed under CITES Appendix II, customs said, warning that illegal wildlife transport may lead to criminal charges.

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