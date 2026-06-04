MACAU DAILY TIMES 澳門每日時報

Top Menu

Main Menu

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
FOUNDER & PUBLISHER Kowie Geldenhuys
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF Paulo Coutinho
Macau,
Macau
MacauPassenger caught with 15 live turtles hidden in trouser pockets at HZMB
Brief

Passenger caught with 15 live turtles hidden in trouser pockets at HZMB

By -
June 4, 2026
23
0
Share:

Mainland customs authorities said a passenger was intercepted after concealing 15 live turtles in his trouser pockets while passing through the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Zhuhai Port in mid-April. Officers found the animals during inspection at the inbound hall on April 15 after the traveler showed suspicious behavior and was selected for checks. The turtles, weighing 4.15 kilograms in total, were wrapped in socks. The passenger failed to present legal documentation. The species included several listed under CITES Appendix II, customs said, warning that illegal wildlife transport may lead to criminal charges.

Pin
TagsBriefs
Previous Article

Macau to host 55th SKAL International Asia ...

Next Article

DSAL, resorts to offer 407 job vacancies ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

COPYRIGHT © MACAU DAILY TIMES 2008-2026. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
MACAU DAILY TIMES