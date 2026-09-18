DSEDJ will implement AI-based education across all school stages

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) will roll out artificial intelligence (AI) education across all school stages, director Kong Chi Meng said, as the government moves to advance smart technology-enabled education under the Third Five-Year Plan.

Speaking on TDM’s radio program on Wednesday, Kong said the bureau will support non-higher education schools in building AI classrooms and will launch AI teaching materials and a localized smart teaching service platform.

The program discussed the education, healthcare and cultural development aspects of the Third Five-Year Plan, with Kong joined by Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) president Leong Wai Man and Health Bureau (SSM) deputy director Tai Wa Hou to exchange views with listeners.

To enhance the workplace competitiveness of students and working professionals, Kong said higher education institutions will be encouraged to offer “micro-major” courses that are short in duration, widely recognized and strongly practical. The “micro-major” course system will be further improved through professionalized teaching staff, certified courses and coordinated talent cultivation.

Kong said that in line with the national 15th Five-Year Plan and Macau’s Third Five-Year Plan, the government is using the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town project as a key driver.

Specific work will proceed in three areas: building a high-quality education system, strengthening technological innovation and development, and creating a highland for gathering international high-end talent, so as to achieve the goal of “demonstrating the results of integrated development of education, technology and talent.”

Responding to a listener’s view that public universities rely on government funding and should be self-sufficient, Kong said that as public universities have improved their teaching quality, international rankings and scale in recent years, the proportion of public financial input has gradually decreased.

He also encouraged universities to increase industry-academia-research cooperation with enterprises to strengthen their own financial security.

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