Late renewal fees for non-resident workers rise

Fees for late renewal applications for non-resident workers have increased, with charges reaching MOP7,500, under a new regulation published in the Official Gazette. Workers who submit renewal applications 30 days late will now pay MOP3,000, up from MOP2,000 previously. Those applying 60 days late will face a MOP7,500 fee, compared with MOP5,000 previously. The Public Security Police said workers should apply during the first 60 days of the 120-day period before their permits expire.

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