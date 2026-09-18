The Chinese Library welcomes autumn at Tai Kwun

The Chinese Library, the contemporary Chinese restaurant at Tai Kwun, has unveiled a new autumn menu led by Executive Chef Junno Li. Recognised with One Diamond in the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide for three consecutive years and named among Time Out’s Best Restaurants 2026, the restaurant continues to celebrate the breadth of Chinese cuisine through a contemporary expression of regional flavours and traditions.

Located within the historic Police Headquarters at Tai Kwun, The Chinese Library takes its name from founder David Yeo’s vast personal library of Chinese cookbooks — a collection of recipes, techniques and traditions representing the diverse regional cuisines that have shaped Hong Kong’s dining culture over generations. Under Chef Junno and his team, this philosophy continues with the new autumn menu, bringing a seasonal perspective to the restaurant’s exploration of Chinese cuisine.

Among the heartier additions is Braised Eel with Shiso Leaves and Fermented Black Beans in Clay Pot, bringing swamp eel together with shiso leaves, fermented black beans, red and green peppers and chilli. Served bubbling in a clay pot, the dish is savoury and aromatic, with shiso lending freshness against the richness of the fermented black beans.

The Braised Pork Neck with Black Vinegar and House Spices Blend pairs pork neck, crisp on the outside while tender within, with black vinegar sauce and a savoury spice blend. The acidity cuts through the richness of the pork for a dish that is both punchy and balanced.

Drawing on the comforting flavours of Hunan cooking, Simmered Radish in Chicken Broth with Hunan Smoked Pork and Pickled Greens combines shredded radish with smoked pork and pickled greens in a rich chicken broth, finished with Chinese celery and scallions. The smoked and pickled flavours give the broth depth while the radish absorbs the savoury stock as it cooks.

A more delicate expression of the season comes in Braised Alaskan King Crab Meat with Bamboo Fungus and Shredded Tofu in Rich Seafood Soup. Sweet king crab meat is served with fine strands of tofu and bamboo fungus in a rich broth, with honey beans adding a gentle sweetness and contrasting texture.

Chef Junno also introduces three new dim sum creations. The Alaskan King Crab Dumpling wraps crab meat, shrimp and bottle gourd in a fine dumpling skin, finished with carrot and black caviar. The Steamed Winter Melon Soup Dumpling with Conpoy brings together winter melon, conpoy and scallop within a delicate wrapper, releasing a light, savoury broth when opened. Completing the trio is the Steamed Pork Siu Mai with Sea Cucumber, Fish Maw, Black Termite Mushrooms and Conpoy, an elevated take on the familiar Cantonese favourite.

Two new desserts provide a refreshing finish. The Dark Chocolate Mousse with Salted Lemon Sorbet balances rich 70% dark chocolate mousse with the sharp, cooling character of salted lemon sorbet, accompanied by sponge cake, pistachio butter crumble and crisp wafer. The Melon Ice-Cream with Seaweed Jelly takes a lighter direction, combining chilled melon with sago, popping boba and seaweed jelly pearls for a playful mix of textures.]

On weekends and special public holidays, The Chinese Library also serves its Unlimited Dim Sum Brunch. The brunch begins with unlimited welcome bites before moving into a wide selection of dim sum, including Traditional Har Gau, Barbecue Pork Bao, Xiao Long Bao with Ficus Hirta, Charred Sichuan Pepper Siu Mai, Mustard Beef Spring Rolls, Black Truffle Har Gau and Wagyu Beef and Black Pepper Puffs, alongside dishes served for sharing and a dessert platter. Guests can also add supplementary dishes from the wider menu, such as Wok-fried Fish Maw with Mushroom, Beef Shoulder with Chinese Chives and Sichuan Pepper Sauce, Sichuan Garoupa with Glass Noodles in Chilli Broth, BBQ Pork Loin Glazed with New Zealand Manuka Honey, and Roasted 45-day Imperial Peking Duck.

A Vegetarian Weekend Dim Sum Brunch is also available, featuring Matsutake Mushroom Bao, Seasonal Wild Mushroom Dumpling, Chiu Chow Vegetable Dumpling, Black Truffle Mushroom Dumpling and Fried Bean Curd Roll with Black Truffle and Mushroom, alongside sharing dishes and a vegetarian dessert platter.

Free-flow beverage options include Prosecco, Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne and Ruinart Blanc de Blancs, with alcoholic packages also featuring red and white wine, beer and Aperol Spritz. A non-alcoholic free-flow package is available as well.

With its autumn menu, The Chinese Library continues to honour tradition while embracing the season — a celebration of regional flavours, refined technique and the enduring pleasure of sharing a table.

Like this: Like Loading…