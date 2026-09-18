Gov’t rolls out 10-week spending drive with three stackable voucher types

Macau is launching a new 10-week community spending campaign from October 9 to December 17 – allowing residents to collect vouchers on weekends, redeem them through Thursday and stack three types of vouchers.

The Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) announced the campaign at a press conference yesterday alongside the Macau Chinese Chamber of Commerce (ACM) and other co-organizers.

According to the authorities, the new 10-week community consumption campaign offers three stackable voucher types under an improved “collect on weekends, redeem until Thursday” mechanism. Residents spending MOP50 or more on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays can draw government e-vouchers in denominations of MOP10 to MOP200, redeemable at a three-to-one ratio at around 20,000 offline merchants.

The scheme also includes newly added merchant discount vouchers giving MOP12 off a MOP100 spend, as well as merchant-funded reward vouchers such as complimentary dishes.

The authorities cited an example of a MOP168 bill reduced to MOP104 after stacking. Around 500 to 600 small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) merchants have expressed interest, with participating outlets receiving yellow or blue signage and their names listed on the campaign website and mobile wallets.

The campaign has six stated objectives: strengthening confidence in community consumption, revitalizing market activity, helping local SMEs attract customers, promoting government-business cooperation in community economic development, stimulating the local economic cycle and delivering tangible benefits to residents.

Of the total, MOP400 million will fund electronic consumption offers, while approximately MOP68 million will provide instant-discount offers for senior and disability cardholders.

Seniors and disability cardholders can tap their new Macau Pass senior or disability cards for MOP500 in instant discounts, with half deducted from the offer balance and half from stored value.

The discounts can be used any day of the week at around 100 service points across Macau – including government service centers, post offices, libraries and health centers.

Those holding both card types may only use one card and cannot collect twice. The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) will open a Macau Pass card counter at the Rehabilitation Services Assessment Center next Monday, September 21, for applications, replacements and renewals, with associations able to assist those with mobility difficulties. Tap-card collection begins on October 9.

The DSEDT director, Yau Yun Wah, said merchant discount vouchers and consumption reward vouchers are “voluntarily provided and funded by merchants themselves.” He noted that before the campaign, authorities had communicated with major retailers to keep prices stable, and that during the campaign the bureau’s Economic Activities Supervision Department and the Consumer Council (CC) would inspect participating merchants, “with particular attention to pricing.”

On merchant withdrawals, Yau said: “If a merchant withdraws mid-campaign, its name will be removed from the platform.” He added that merchants could switch from offering discount vouchers to reward vouchers depending on circumstances, though “we hope merchants will honor their commitments throughout the campaign.”

The authorities stressed that standardized procedures and merchants’ attention to their reputation would help reduce irregularities. Merchant offers will mainly come from the catering and retail sectors, while large chain supermarkets and merchants under integrated resort operators may also participate.

Speaking at the launch, ACM president Ma Chi Ngai said the chamber had sponsored nearly MOP3 million in cash prizes across previous promotional campaigns. “We will continue to support this initiative, sponsoring three weekly cash prizes over ten rounds plus a grand draw,” he said.

He urged SMEs to take part and offer stacked discounts, goods and services, adding that the chamber would continue to serve as a bridge between the government and the business sector, linking community consumption, ticket-stub economics, performing arts funding and Macau-Hengqin integration “so that communities can share in the city’s development dividends.”

‘Do not miss this chance’

A local business representative has urged merchants to participate in the upcoming community consumption campaign, cautioning that those who wait risk missing out – much as some businesses did during the earlier “characteristic shops” scheme, when slots filled before latecomers could join.

Commenting on the MOP100-minus-12 merchant discount voucher, Lei Cheok Kuan, president of the Industry and Commerce Federation of Macau Central and Southern District, said on the sidelines of yesterday’s press conference that while the margin may appear thin, it reflects current market realities.

“Spending patterns have changed, and businesses are already offering structured discounts in response,” he said. “Some are even offering more than an 8.8% discount. In the community, if you don’t rely on higher volume, it is genuinely difficult to operate – some shops are already treating MOP50 in value as if it were MOP100.”

Lei expressed confidence that the campaign’s targets were set in line with actual conditions. “However you look at it, I think the local government has designed this rollout for October with an eye on what is happening in the community,” he said.

“Macau’s overall economy is optimistic and growing according to government data, but some areas are unbalanced, and the effects within certain communities may not be significant enough –so helping the community is something worthy of praise.”

He noted that consumers today are focused on value for money. “If your value proposition is strong, they will naturally come and spend,” he said.

“Add a reward and a consumption offer on top, and I think it is understandable that everyone puts in effort.”

Lei also called on the public to support government policy boldly, saying: “Only by participating can you identify what does not actually help your own circumstances and feed that back to the government more effectively.”

Looking ahead to the National Day Golden Week and the campaign’s launch on October 9, Lei said expectations were high.

“This year’s double holiday period gives people great expectations, since it lasts ten days – and if you link it up, you can have as many as 13 days of holiday,” he said. “With domestic visitors making up a large share of our tourist base, everyone is hopeful. I hope this long holiday can help improve business and spread local products widely across China through visitor traffic.”

He noted, however, that consumption remains relatively weak, though the influx of visitors is expected to offset this. “Although spending is comparatively soft, the increase in foot traffic means businesses should still meet their expectations.”

Asked whether this campaign would achieve more than previous rounds, Lei expressed confidence in the campaign, citing the involvement of government, businesses, residents and enterprises.

“I often say that when the government, commerce, residents and enterprises all put in effort together, I absolutely believe that if everyone pulls in the same direction, the results will stand out,” he said.

“In the past, the government came up with a plan and pushed it, but the public response was unknown. Now, with everyone contributing ideas, the key question is how to implement a policy well on the ground – do it well and the results are greater; do it poorly and they fall short.”

He noted that because merchants are participating voluntarily rather than under compulsion, they are more likely to notice problems arising during visitor spending and to reflect on whether the policy is helping their business.

“When a consumer comes to your venue and you are part of the scheme, your reception will naturally be more courteous – at the very least, your smile will be better,” he said. “When visitors feel satisfied and enjoy the experience, they will be happy to spend.”

On the number of merchants offering discounts, Lei said talks with shops had been ongoing.

“Based on this policy, which has only just been announced today, we have been communicating with our tenants all along,” he said. “The best example is our characteristic shops scheme – at the very beginning, we worked ourselves to the bone and no one joined. Then, once the results became clear, everyone wanted in, but the scheme had a quota and it was full, so many missed the boat.”

“As the saying goes, there is no boat after Suzhou passes – it is not simply a matter of deciding to join whenever you like.”

Stressing that this campaign is citywide and open to all, he added: “I call on everyone to take this opportunity to raise the profile of your shop and your brand. The government is endorsing you – you could not buy that kind of benefit at any price. Do not miss this chance.”

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