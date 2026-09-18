Survey finds high satisfaction among Macau families in Hengqin

Macau residents’ satisfaction with government services, healthcare, education, transport and the consumer environment in the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin all topped 75%, with satisfaction with consumer and convenience services nearing 90%, according to a report released recently.

A survey report on cross-border living convenience for Macau families in the Hengqin Cooperation Zone was released at the Macau New Neighborhood Family Community Service Centre in Hengqin.

It found that Macau residents’ overall satisfaction with government services, healthcare, education, public transport and the living and consumer environment all exceeded 75%, with satisfaction in the consumer and convenience services category approaching 90%.

The report was jointly produced by the Guangdong Office of the Women’s General Association of Macau and the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone Innovation and Development Research Institute, with the association’s policy research team participating throughout.

Through online questionnaires, resident forums and door-to-door visits, the study gathered feedback from Macau cross-border families of different ages, household structures and living arrangements, conducting a systematic analysis across multiple dimensions, including government services, healthcare, education, border clearance and transport, and daily consumption.

The aim was to gain a deeper understanding of the actual situation of Macau families in the Cooperation Zone, further strengthen grassroots social governance coordination between Hengqin and Macau, and promote connectivity and integrated development of livelihood services between the two places.

The report noted that after five years of construction and development, livelihood facilities in the Cooperation Zone have continued to improve. The living patterns of Macau residents in Hengqin have evolved from sporadic trips and short stays in the early years into regular, community-based, family-oriented residence, with an increasingly strong atmosphere of integration between Hengqin and Macau residents.

Two Macau residents living in Hengqin shared positive views of the Cooperation Zone. One, who has lived there for over three years, cited rapid improvements in border clearance, transport, education and community life, and hoped for childcare centers modeled on those in Macau. The other, a retiree, said the environment was better and cheaper than Macau and that he enjoyed life there, but called for more cross-border public transport to the Macau peninsula.

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